Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,553 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 745,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

