Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,379 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,039,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 228,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. 1,006,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

