iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,028,032 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.