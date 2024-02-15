Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

