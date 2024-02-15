JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,883. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

