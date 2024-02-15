Members Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,516,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,388,535. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

