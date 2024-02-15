Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 132,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

