Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.02. 39,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $288.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.