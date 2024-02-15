Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $40.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,798. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

