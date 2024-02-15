Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $36,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 617,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

