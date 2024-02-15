Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

