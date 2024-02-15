Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.60% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,562,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

