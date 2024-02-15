First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 762,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,243 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FIXD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,068. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.