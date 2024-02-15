Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.3% in the third quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,592,000 after acquiring an additional 473,704 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 891,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,737,000 after acquiring an additional 130,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $759.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,195. The firm has a market cap of $721.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $764.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

