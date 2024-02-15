5,374 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 384,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

