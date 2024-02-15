Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.74 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,074,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,064. The firm has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

