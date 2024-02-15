BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 203,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair cut BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

