Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.90.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 2.8 %

ENTG stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.81. 581,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,893. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $134.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.