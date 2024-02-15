Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 705 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$195.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
