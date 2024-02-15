Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 705 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24.

Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$195.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

