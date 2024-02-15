Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $65.43 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of United Rentals worth $65,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $656.00. 93,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.39 and its 200-day moving average is $498.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

