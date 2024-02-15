Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,824. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

