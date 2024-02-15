iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.9% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IAU traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 2,425,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,862. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

