Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,417. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

