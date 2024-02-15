E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 1,477,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.