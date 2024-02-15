eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, eCash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $673.74 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,129.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.36 or 0.00518638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00153364 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,635,698,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,635,735,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

