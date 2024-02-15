Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,338 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $57,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $160.21. 2,977,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.