Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $96,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.63. 397,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

