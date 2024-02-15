Altiora Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 627,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,897. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

