Altiora Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 562,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,322. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

