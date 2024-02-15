Altiora Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 373,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

