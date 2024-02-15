Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.38 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Anyswap has a market cap of $59.38 million and $60.55 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00006093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.1526274 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $43.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

