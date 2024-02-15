Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $6.78 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $190.60 million and $10.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00013012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,104.06 or 0.99950928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013311 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00178937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.79186974 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,890,091.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.