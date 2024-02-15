DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $27,524.94 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03910821 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,534.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

