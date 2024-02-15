UBS Group Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $125.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.53.

ALB traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 4,242,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,684. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

