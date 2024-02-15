BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 146,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,614. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

