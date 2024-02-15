Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 977,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.