Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,093 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,516. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

