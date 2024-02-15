Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in McKesson by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.88. The stock had a trading volume of 280,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.56 and its 200 day moving average is $453.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

