3,289 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,378,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

PSTG traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

