E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

