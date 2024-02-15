Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,919 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

