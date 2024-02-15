Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 332,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 300,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Specifically, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

