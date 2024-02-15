Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP):

2/14/2024 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2024 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/28/2024 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2024 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,693. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

