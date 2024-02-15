AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.38. 1,583,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 278,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,082,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

