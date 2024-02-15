Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 21,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 13,895,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,757,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

