The GEO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 27,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 274% compared to the average volume of 7,285 call options.

The GEO Group Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

