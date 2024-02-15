Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Short Interest Update

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 1,744,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $903.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

