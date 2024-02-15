LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.96. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

