Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NDAQ traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $55.08. 1,346,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,161. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

