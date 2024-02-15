Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,687. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Triumph Financial stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFIN

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.